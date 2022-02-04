news, local-news,

Disaster assistance is now available in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Albury, Bland, Goulburn-Mulwaree, Greater Hume, Griffith, Hilltops, Narrandera and Temora following severe storms and flash flooding across the Riverina-Murray from January 5, 2022. Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA). Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience, Senator the Hon Bridget McKenzie said a series of storm events in January caused significant damage. "Parts of the Riverina-Murray experienced flash flooding as a result of intense periods of rainfall on January 5-6, and again on January 14-16," Minister McKenzie said. "We also want to ensure that local councils are supported to restore essential public assets and keep the communities affected safe." New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, Steph Cooke, said multiple homes in Albury had been flooded, while primary producers in Griffith incurred significant damage. "Members of the community who experienced damage to their homes can now access financial support, while primary producers and small businesses who suffered direct damage can receive concessional interest rate loans," Ms Cooke said. "Storm season is continuing until March so I am encouraging communities across the eight LGAs in the Riverina-Murray and the rest of the state, to be vigilant and prepared for future storms, rainfall and flooding." Assistance available under the DRFA may include: For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88. To apply for a concessional loan, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au

Disaster assistance extended for Hilltops residents following flooding