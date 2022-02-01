Full circle: Commissioner Webb sworn in at Boorowa Central

news, local-news,

For newly appointed NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb, Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony marked a return to where it all began. In front of students and staff at Boorowa Central School, as well as state dignitaries, members of the NSW Police Force and other emergency services, and local community members, Commissioner Webb was officially appointed the state's highest-ranking police officer, the first woman to hold the position. Commissioner Webb attended Boorowa Central for the entirety of her schooling and as such, chose the small school to host the ceremony, complete with Pol Air, mounted police, the dog squad and NSW Police Band. "I'm incredibly proud to see some of my former teachers here today and I can ensure you, without your support and encouragement, I would not be here today in this role," she said. "Hopefully there are students here today and perhaps children who are yet to start their schooling who will one day join the NSW Police Force. Reflecting on her upbringing, Commissioner Webb said her decision to join the NSW Police Force was inspired by the Boorawa community and in particular, Senior Constable John Stone. On Australia Day 1982, it was Senior Constable Stone, as well as a recruitment pamphlet on the counter of Boorawa Police Station, that set Ms Webb on her path to joining the force. "Boorawa holds a very special place in my heart as it is my hometown, where my family made their home and where we developed our values," she said. "John was everything you believe a good country cop to be, respectful, firm but fair and he importantly he lived by and promoted the values of the NSW Police Force. "John was, in my opinion, a true community leader." Commissioner Webb said she was 'immensely proud' to be the first female to be appointed to the role in nearly 160 years of the NSW Police Force. "It is a privilege to hold this position and I stand here today to confirm my commitment, to lead by example and uphold the values that underpin the NSW Police Force," she said. "My focus has always been on driving a professional and positive culture across our teams and individuals in order to engage our community with dignity and respect." NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet said Commissioner Webb's decision to hold the ceremony in Boorawa spoke volumes of her values. "You need a leader at the top that drives that culture... a leader who leads from the front," he said. "On behalf of our state can I thank you, the town of Boorawa, for giving us Karen." READ MORE: Local residents rewarded for service to the Boorowa community Loyal supporters enjoy afternoon of ballards and yarns in Boorawa Boorowa's Australia Day ambassador aims for cancer free future Governor of NSW, Her Excellency the Hon. Margaret Beazley, reflected on what Commissioner Webb's appointment would mean for fellow female police officers. "Karen has worked across all areas of policing, including some of the toughest areas possible," she said. "There will be other female police commissioners, if you don't break [trend] that at some stage, it's not going to happen. "Thank you on behalf of everyone in this state for demonstrating that being first, you have made it possible for everybody else to achieve." From Boorowa Central School's perspective, principal Graham Jones said Commissioner Webb has inspired the students to follow their dreams. "By choosing to be here today, she is opening the eyes of every child to the possibilities that exist," he said. "This event, which will be remembered by the students for many, many years to come, could well be the catalyst to inspire some to follow her footsteps or to aspire to dreams that are already beyond the limits of their current imagination. "The opportunities are endless for those who dedicate themselves to their passion as modeled by Commissioner Webb and we sincerely thank her for including us today." Boorowa Central School captain Abbie Grant said Commissioner Webb's appointment proves any student, regardless of their school's size or location, can achieve greatness. "Seeing a previous Boorowa Central School student climb to such a significant position reinforces the standard of hard work taught at this school," she said. "Although we are such a small school, today delivers a message to all of our students that opportunity and success are within reach and we are not limited by our size or our location. "You are opening the doors of possibility to all women across this country to continue to work hard to excel in whatever career they choose and to break through the glass ceiling that still exists."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/25457ac5-506b-4e88-a499-e592f5dee564.JPG/r0_202_4496_2742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg