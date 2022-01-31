Boorowa's Australia Day ambassador aims for cancer free future

news, local-news,

Boorowa's Australia Day ambassador praised the resilience of country communities and expressed his wish for a cancer free future. Addressing those gathered, Tour de Cure co-founder, Geoff Combes, said the day was a special opportunity to celebrate given the tough times of recent years. "I grew up overseas, born in Melbourne but my dad worked for QANTAS, and I lived in a number of countries around the world," he said. "So for me I only got into Australia Day when I was finishing boarding school and today is a day we get to celebrate what has been a really tough couple of years. "At Tour de Cure do our big bike rides, walks and gala events and have the privilege of visiting many communities all around Australia. "I think the spirit that we have and the connection we bring to the people that come and get involved, you guys have shown that this morning and the welcome I and my partner Carol have had is very special." Mr Combes said that spirit would be needed as uncertainty continued to plague 2022. "I think 2022 should be a year we look at with a lot of optimism, as much as COVID keeps dealing us a different hand, we come together and are united," he said. "I think the support we show each other as we deal with these sort of adversities, and they are going to be with us for the rest of our life. "The climate will change, the land on which we live will evolve, the relationships we have are going to change. "That solidarity as a community, and hearing from the community and our school leaders, that passion you all have for this area is going to be something more and more communities have." He said it was also an opportunity to look forward to what the future can hold for younger Australians. "I think 2022 is a year we need to start looking forward, there is change afoot and we are on the right end of that now," he said. "For me and behalf of Tour de Cure, if I could ask one thing of all of you, my passion is to see an end to cancer. "I think that is going to happen, but for all of you out there in this sunburnt country that we live in, the best thing is to not catch cancer. "Some people will unfortunately have it and it will become part of them, but there are lots of things we can do to help prevent cancer. "Wearing our sunscreen, staying on top of our health screening is the most important thing. "So as your loved ones go forward on a day like today, and unfortunately we're not in your beautiful park, but think about how you can do something for someone that's in your world to help them have a happier day." Mr Combes said he and co-founder Samantha Hollier were committed to young people not having to deal with cancer in their lifetime. "The scientists we talk to believe that is the case and they are doing brilliant work," he said. "We're just shy of $80 million (raised) and our 60th cancer breakthrough, that's progress the scientists are making in just the last year. "Sam couldn't be here because her mother is probably in the final stages of her eight year battle with breast cancer. "But she certainly wishes us well and passes on her best, these days are incredibly special to her and I, so we wish you all the best for the years to come." READ MORE: MLHD weekly COVID-19 update Local residents rewarded for service to the Boorowa community Service NSW to return to Boorowa Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/f87eb1e7-b42e-434d-a9f4-24004aac02bf.JPG/r0_323_3953_2556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg