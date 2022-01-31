Local residents rewarded for service to the Boorowa community

news, local-news,

Three Boorowa residents have been honoured with a community award at this year's Australia Day ceremony. Phil Riles was the first resident recognised on the day for his extensive service to the Boorowa community. In his nomination Mr Riles was described as singing the praises of the 'Super City' as he affectionately calls Boorowa. He has been an active member of the Fire and Rescue NSW Boorowa Brigade for 45 years and has served on many community committees including AOOBs and the Boorowa Basketball Association, where he was awarded life membership in 1998. The phone often rings at the Riles' household with people calling to say, 'someone told me Phillp might be the man for the job' and if he can't do it, you bet he will find someone who can. In announcing the award, Australia Day Committee President John Snelling praised Mr Riles' community spirit. "Phil has been involved for quite a long time in the fire brigade and is also a person who I think, if a person is in trouble, he'll hop up and go and help them," he said. "Whether they be a widow, a single person, someone with an infirmity, Phil at the drop of a hat will go and say 'I'm going to go help'. "It's people like him that make Boorowa such a great place to live." The second resident to be recognised was Helen McGrath for her service to the Boorowa Historical Society in tracing family histories. In her nomination, Ms McGrath was praised for successfully researching more than 100 families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nomination said the effort and dedication towards such an undertaking was not to be taken lightly. It also stated her local knowledge is an asset to the Society and due to COVID-19 restrictions, her research had been the society's only source of income. Mr Snelling said Ms McGrath's involvement in the community was impressive. "Helen has been involved in this community for a long time," he said. "The Hospital Auxiliary, you name it she has been involved in it. "She's has been acknowledged quite highly by the committee and this community. "We needed to acknowledge her work." The last resident recognised was Julie Poplin for her extensive service to the Boorowa community. In her nomination, Ms Poplin's long list of community involvement was mentioned, including the position as a Catholic Parish Board Member and her involvement with the local Parish. Her work as a former Boorowa Councillor, serving for eight years and a former Director of Boorowa Recreation Club was also highlighted. Mr Snelling said Ms Poplin was very worth of recognition. "Julie is a Rotary volunteer and works tirelessly at the Op Shop, which is a great success story here in Boorowa," he said. "A dedicated Rotarian since 1992, she has held several executive positions including Assistant District Governor for the region for five years. "She's audits books for the RSL sub-Branch and is very heavily involved in the Swimming Club as a committee member since 1987. "She's not long retired from teaching and I think it's time we acknowledge the work done by her."

