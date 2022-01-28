Hilltops residents urged to have their say on revised Community Strategic Plan 2032

news, local-news,

Hilltops residents are being urged to have their say on the revised Community Strategic Plan 2032. Councils in NSW are legislatively required to prepare a suite of short to long term documents that frame the priorities, practices and performance of council during the term of the elected council. These 'suite of documents' are architected by the Local Government Act, Integrated Planning and Reporting Framework (IP&R). In 2018, Hilltops Council adopted the Community Strategic Plan 2030 after extensive community consultation. The Community Strategic Plan is a visionary plan of the aspirations of the community and more importantly it is the community's plan. Council engage, prepare and adopt the plan in accordance with the IP&R framework, but it is owned by the community and the outcomes are everyone's responsibility. Now, post the council election, council must review the plan and develop all other plans for the term of the councillors, as guided by the IP&R framework. Over the next five months, council will be conducting extensive consultation with the community, guided by the Community Engagement Plan. The first document to be placed on public exhibition will be the revised Community Strategic Plan 2032, which will be on public exhibition from Wednesday, January 26, 2022 until 5pm Monday, February 28. In conjunction with exhibition of the revised Community Strategic Plan, council will be seeking opportunity to consult and engage with various community stakeholders represented within Hilltops. The engagement, which will be open from Tuesday, February 1, 2022 until 5pm Friday March 11 2022, is aimed at developing the draft Hilltops Delivery Plan 2022 - 2025. As we navigate uncertain times, and keep safety as paramount, council is offering a range of ways for you, the community, to get involved and provide your comments. The variety of engagement methods include online surveys, self-guided packages for community group workshops, QR codes on posters directing users to the Council website or survey, general submissions via postal or email and an 'Online booking calendar' that will allow you to book a time for a one-on-one phone call or Teams/Zoom meeting with a staff member who will ask a set list of questions and provide an opportunity for you to make comment on the plans being exhibited. If you would like to know more about the IP&R community consultation process and reports, further information is available at https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/our-place-community-engagement/ Or you can contact our customer service team on 1300 44 55 86. Alternatively visit Office of Local Government website: Integrated Planning and Reporting - Office of Local Government NSW READ MORE: Justin Fleming named Boorowa's Citizen of the Year Len and Joan Oxley Memorial Award for our beloved barber $1mil in federal funding to improve Boorowa's rural roads Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/c92c9714-7307-4b79-aa25-69f3809762f4.PNG/r5_174_2040_1324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg