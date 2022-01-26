news, local-news,

A stalwart of the Boorowa community, Justin Fleming, has been named the Lions/Apex Boorowa Citizen of the Year. From the office to the football field Mr Fleming is the epitome of community spirit. Mr Fleming has been President of the Boorowa Rugby Union Club for the past 10 years, guiding the club through a time of change in competition, increased sponsorship and community involvement. During his time as President more than $100,000 was raised for charity. For the past nine years, Mr Fleming has also been the chair for the Boorowa Education Foundation, leading many fundraisers, including $114,000 through the famous "Pig Push" events. Through his business locations, he employees 14 people and sponsors junior and senior sporting clubs in Boorowa, Harden, Young and Cootamundra. A board member of the Boorowa Ex-Services Club Mr Fleming is a highly valued community member who goes above and beyond to support the people of Boorowa in all manner of ways. In receiving the award Mr Fleming said he was excited, humbled and honoured. "I had no comprehension whatsoever that this might be coming," he said. "As I go about this town in the course of doing my business, I encounter people that I think are far more deserving of this acknowledgment than I am. "We are blessed with many wonderful people in this community. "You don't make contributions to the community to receive recognition, it's not why you do it, however it's a great honour." He said when he first arrived in the town, his plan had only been to stay for a year, however the generousity he had received made him stay. "I remained here because I received such a wonderful welcome when I arrived," he said. "I received so much support and generousity and I forged so many wonderful friendships and relationships here. "I'm pleased to say as the local agent I have seen that same story unfold for so many others, I get the opportunity to be the first person people deal with in this town. "I therefore get the first opportunity to preach how wonderful this town and community is. "I find doing that very easy because it's so bloody true." He said it was important to state that while he had been recognised for his contributions to the town, those contributions weren't solely his own. "I've enjoyed doing them," he said. "But it's important to say the contributions I've made have been supported by so many other contributors. "In relation to the Rugby Club and the Country Education Foundation, they are the product of so many contributions from so many people. "So my job has been made easier by all of those people." Mr Fleming thanked those who nominated him for the award and the committee for selecting him. "Thanks, it's lovely to receive it and I'm very grateful for the people who came along even though I didn't know anything about it," he said. "We're lucky to be part of such a good community. "Congratulations to the Australia Day committee for making it such a worthy and enjoyable occasion every year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/6f35a3ea-9c56-4c31-89bf-a3ef4643093c.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg