$1mil in federal funding to improve Boorowa's rural roads

Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor has welcomed more than $1 million in funding under Phase 3 of the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program to improve rural roads around Boorowa. This funding will provide top priority road works to be carried out by Hilltops Council. Projects to be delivered by Council include: Mr Taylor said this funding would provide a much-needed upgrade for a number of rural roads in the area. "We want to deliver the best outcomes for locals under this program which is why we rely on local councils to nominate priority projects that will have a big impact on the community," he said. "I look forward to seeing these projects get underway later this year, and will continue to deliver important local infrastructure for the Boorowa community."

