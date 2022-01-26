Jack Fahey named Young Achiever

news, local-news,

This year's Rotary Young Achiever of the Year award has gone to Jack Fahey. A former student of Boorowa Central and Hennessy College, Mr Fahey has a long history of academic achievement. During his time in Year 9 at Boorowa Central he was encouraged to take up a program for country kids to experience opportunities at Newcastle University. The Boorowa Education Foundation enabled him to attend an Outward Bound program of Discovery, Empowerment and Leadership and also assisted with a scholarship for his first year of Uni. After Year 12 Mr Fahey worked with local Boorowa people during a 'gap year'. When he started University he worked after hours packing boxes, working in the mines and with a steel fabrication business. He's involved himself not only academically but physically, playing Rugby League, as well as coaching and managing teams. At his graduation ceremony last month, Mr Fahey was awarded his Construction Management degree with 1st class honours. He is now working with a construction company in Newcastle.

