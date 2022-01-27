Len and Joan Oxley Memorial Award for our beloved barber

news, local-news,

He's been a familiar face in Pudman Street for decades and now Bert McMahon can add the Len and Joan Oxley Memorial Award to his list of life achievements. Bert received the award at this year's Australia Day service for 'many years of continual service to the Boorowa community'. Bert has been a founding member of many organisations, including: Bert has also been honoured with the following accolades: "A barber by trade, he took it upon himself to open the shop on Saturday mornings, which has been running for well over 45 years but he has been offering this service for more than 60 years," the Boorowa Australia Day committee said. "This is not only a shopfront but service to the local community for a nominal fee. He also extends this service to those whether at their home, hospital and aged care residents. "Many a gentlemen call to Bert's Barber shop for a catchup, a place which offers a sense of camaraderie. "Bert is regarded as a friend, role model and mentor for many people of all ages. Bert is an icon of the Boorowa community to which Boorowa is blessed. One of nature's true gentleman." READ MORE: OAM for Boorowa's Jill Hodgson after decades of "a little bit of good" Jack Fahey named Young Achiever Justin Fleming named Boorowa's Citizen of the Year

