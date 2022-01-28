Service NSW to return to Boorowa

news, local-news,

Service NSW is returning to Boorowa on Monday, February 7 in the Mobile Service Centre. The Mobile Service Centre will be located on the grounds outside the Old Courthouse. The Service NSW team on board can provide support across a broad range of services: The Mobile Service Centre is a cashless facility and will accept payment by credit/debit cards or cheques. If you require any further information on service locations or opening hours, visit service.nsw.gov.au/msc

