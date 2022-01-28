Service NSW to return to Boorowa
Service NSW is returning to Boorowa on Monday, February 7 in the Mobile Service Centre.
The Mobile Service Centre will be located on the grounds outside the Old Courthouse.
The Service NSW team on board can provide support across a broad range of services:
- Roads & Maritime Services (including licence and registration renewals and applications)
- Processing of NSW Fitness to Drive Medical Assessments and Mobility Parking Applications
- Processing of RSA and RCG cards
- Undertaking Driver Knowledge Tests
- Births, Deaths and Marriages (including birth, marriage, death and change of name certificates)
- Application and Renewal of Working with Children Checks on behalf of Office of Children's Guardian
- Cost of Living appointments to assist with accessing more than 70 government rebates and savings
The Mobile Service Centre is a cashless facility and will accept payment by credit/debit cards or cheques.
If you require any further information on service locations or opening hours, visit service.nsw.gov.au/msc
