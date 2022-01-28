  1. Home
Service NSW to return to Boorowa

Service NSW is returning to Boorowa on Monday, February 7 in the Mobile Service Centre.
The Mobile Service Centre will be located on the grounds outside the Old Courthouse.

The Service NSW team on board can provide support across a broad range of services:

  • Roads & Maritime Services (including licence and registration renewals and applications)
  • Processing of NSW Fitness to Drive Medical Assessments and Mobility Parking Applications
  • Processing of RSA and RCG cards
  • Undertaking Driver Knowledge Tests
  • Births, Deaths and Marriages (including birth, marriage, death and change of name certificates)
  • Application and Renewal of Working with Children Checks on behalf of Office of Children's Guardian
  • Cost of Living appointments to assist with accessing more than 70 government rebates and savings

The Mobile Service Centre is a cashless facility and will accept payment by credit/debit cards or cheques.

If you require any further information on service locations or opening hours, visit service.nsw.gov.au/msc

