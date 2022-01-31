Loyal supporters enjoy afternoon of ballards and yarns in Boorowa

news, local-news,

Despite pandemic fears, an appreciative gathering of loyal supporters enjoyed a splendid budget of yarns and ballads at the Boorowa Recreation Club on Australia Day. Interlocutors Derrick Mason and Bede Morrissey introduced a bevy of talented individuals who provided more than 90 minutes of varied entertainment in the Boorowa Balladeers program. Through her command of technology, Kathy McLennan was able to provide the gathering with a recorded rendition by an absent David Marsh of 'Brady's Ghost,' along with a message of goodwill to the participants. Friendship between races and cultures was highlighted by Kath Tilden, and visitor Greg Broderick told of 'Sweeny' the loveable rogue who couldn't resist a drink; Margaret Berry spoke of the proliferation of coffee shops in Boorowa, while Judy Short focussed on the continual need for rain and the vital role of water to pastoral, and other, enterprises. Derrick Mason told of 'poor old Grandad' and how the relocation of the dunny had a disastrous effect on his future; Robyn Sykes gave a visually expressive rendition of the tale of the 'Busker and the Bikies,' played out with the famous King's Cross Venus Room as a backdrop; Jim Lamb from Young recited Banjo Paterson's famous poem about 'King Wheat' and its place in the Australian economy. Bede Morrissey interspersed between the performers brief by very relevant insights into bush life, written by Bruce Hunter. John Snelling contributed two original poems written by wife Jo, and, with an air of authority, Ron Hoile delivered 'The Man from Snowy River', 'Harry Dale the Drover', and capped off his performance with a rendition of Peter Allen's 'I Still call Australia Home'. Within his bracket of ballads, skilled operator Ted Webber raised audience emotions with a poem on the risky task of underground mining, and Robert Gorman provided a somewhat eerie conclusion with ballads which included one entitled 'There's Only Two of Us Here!' Several performers took the opportunity to provide an encore, and the afternoon wound up with the participants being showered with profuse appreciation for their efforts, and an invitation for all to return for another Balladeers outing on Australia Day 2023.

Loyal supporters enjoy afternoon of ballards and yarns in Boorowa