Unearthing strategies for soil carbon success

news, local-news,

Local farmers looking to learn more about carbon capture and trading opportunities are invited to attend a one-day workshop at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club on March 3. NSW Farmers Harden Branch Chairman Ralph Gebhardt said they had partnered with Boorowa Community Landcare Group to bring soil carbon and carbon farming pioneer Dr Terry McCosker OAM and soil scientist Dr Susan Orgill to explore strategies to improve soil carbon, the associated production benefits and potential carbon trading opportunities. "There's a lot of buzz around soil carbon and what that means for farmers, and this will be a great chance to hear from two experts in the field," Mr Gebhardt said. "Farmers are curious about the opportunities that exist in improving your soil carbon, not only in terms of boosting production, but also what that might mean for the environment and financially as well. "We say NSW Farmers is here to make you money, save you money and help manage your risk, well I think this workshop fits all three." Local farmers will share their stories about undertaking soil carbon projects during the workshop, and service providers and mentors will be on hand for breakout group sessions and during the breaks. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, RSVP's will be essential for those planning to attend. To find out more, contact NSW Farmers Regional Service Manager Catriona McAuliffe on 0488 100 005 or Boorowa Community Landcare Group co-ordinator Linda Cavanagh on 0459 681 018. The event will be hosted by Boorowa Community Landcare Group and NSW Farmers with support from South East Local Land Services and ACT NRM Resilient Farms; Supporting Adaptation to Climate and Market Variability initiative funded through the Australian Government National Landcare Program. READ MORE: AM awarded to former Boorowa resident Jenny Morison Full circle: Commissioner Webb sworn in at Boorowa Central Hilltops shire experiences strong increase in rural land values Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/7eba03f9-64d6-4c8d-b113-910e40c12b13.jpg/r0_93_400_319_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Unearthing strategies for soil carbon success