AM awarded to former Boorowa resident Jenny Morison

Former Boorowa resident, Jenny Morison (nee Nixon) was honoured by Governor General David Hurley with an AM in this year's Order of Australia Awards. Jenny grew up on the family farm, and attended Boorowa Central School for her entire 13 years of schooling. There she was Dux of the School each year, and the recipient of many awards. Jenny's mum, Enid Nixon then encouraged her to go to University. Enid had been one of the first female accountants at ANZ Bank but, as was required at the time, was forced to resign when she became engaged to marry Clif Nixon. In 1977, Jenny went to Wesley College, Sydney University and studied to be an accountant, ultimately becoming a Chartered Accountant in 1982. Early years were spent in business and tax accounting in Sydney and then Canberra with several large accounting firms. In 1996 Jenny formed her own business and was instrumental in the implementation of Commonwealth government accrual accounting and budgeting reforms. She appeared before Senate committees, wrote papers, and presented at conferences. In more recent times the Commonwealth government introduced reforms to enhance financial and performance reporting, risk management, and internal controls. Commonwealth departments and agencies were required to establish Audit and Risk Committees, with independent members and chairs. Jenny has been at the forefront of the set-up and operation of such committees, and the reporting to Departmental Secretaries and Agency Heads. She has chaired many committees and been a member of others. The overall effect of the audit and risk reforms has been a significant improvement in risk assessment, governance, program implementation, and reporting throughout Australia. She has been a director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Australian Institute of Management, as well as numerous private sector and government corporations and authorities. Jenny is a leader amongst women working in the accounting profession and has seen it change from male-dominated with many old-fashioned customs, to a modern profession. She mentors many younger women. She is a quiet feminist. She is known for her warm and engaging personality and smile. She is married to Canberra Solicitor and businessman Ian Morison, has three daughters Sarah, Steph and Kate, and one grandson Hamish (just six weeks old). She lives in Forrest, ACT and spends her spare time at her farm at Sutton Forest and her beach-front cottage at Tuross Head, is an avid gardener, traveller, and a bridge novice. She is a regular visitor to Boorowa, where with the help of her sister Robyn Veness, she helps care for her sister Helen Nixon.

AM awarded to former Boorowa resident Jenny Morison