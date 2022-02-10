Go off the beaten track with launch of arts and cultural trail

news, local-news,

The vibrancy of the Hilltops region will be on full display as Southern Tablelands Arts, Hilltops Arts Inc, Young Society of Artists Inc and Hilltops Council proudly present 'Off the Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail'. This event will be running from March 9 to March 23, 2022. 'Off the Beaten Track' will entice art and culture lovers and encourage Hilltop's residents to travel throughout the region to meet local artists, musicians and community groups. Over two weeks participating creatives, galleries, gardens and home studios will be open to the public. 'Off the Beaten Track' will feature artists working in an array of different mediums, painting, sculpture, photography, jewellery, leather, ceramics, metal and mixed media. The event is an opportunity to meet artists firsthand and discover what inspires them to create. It's also an excellent chance to buy works of art directly from some of Hilltops most established and emerging makers such as Richard Taubman, Therese Crowe, La Reine Beal, Pam Heyes, Denise Scholz-Wulfing, Jeff Peady, Till Young, Joy Cornish, Victoria Anderson, Ben Perryman, Brian Allen, Tricia Wimpenny and more. Community groups are also featured in the program with events like: For a detailed itinerary and further information please visit the Southern Tablelands Arts website: www.southerntablelandsarts.com.au/hilltops-off-the-beaten-track

