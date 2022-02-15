Boorowa RSL sub-Branch calls for more members

news, local-news,

The Boorowa RSL sub-branch is calling on the community to join their ranks ahead of their annual general meeting. The AGM will be held on March 1, 2022 at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club from 7pm and Boorowa RSL sub-Branch Secretary Belinda Hewitt said the aim for this year is to recruit more members. "The AGM and our aim is purely for membership numbers," she said. "We would like to see new and old faces for membership. "We would welcome any younger people who would also like to join." Ms Hewitt said, like herself, community members do not need to be ex-service personnel. "We are inviting members to attend the night and we are happy to explain to them what we have been doing and what we have plans for coming up," she said. "Currently we have a couple of members looking at specific grants to be able to send a couple of members for training into Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) assistance. "Our plan is to try and train a member or members to assist our ex-service personnel with things they ordinarily would push to the side." There will be no elections held for executive roles at the AGM as they were completed in 2021 and are only held every three years. Ms Hewitt said preparations are also well under way for Anzac Day on Monday, April 25. "We were very lucky and had a large donation to the sub-Branch which we have been able to use to purchase new drums for the drummers," she said. "This is something special and we are looking forward to showing off the new drums. "This year we will have the Boorowa and Rugby Dawn Service, as well as the traditional march and 11am service at the War Memorial." READ MORE: The Corcoran family comes full circle with visit to Boorowa Child vaccination rates on the rise in Murrumbidgee Local Health District Flood recovery grants available for small businesses in Hilltops Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/bfb495eb-a28c-42cc-861d-2ecbd17a8b03.jpg/r0_307_4608_2911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg