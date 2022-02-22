Plan to be published: Binalong to host writing workshop

news, local-news,

Binalong will host a one-off workshop for writers on Saturday, March 5. It's a great opportunity for local writers to hone their skills with acclaimed poet Les Wicks. As a community service, workshop coordinator Binalong Arts Group Inc has set the workshop prices at very affordable levels. The workshop is based on the premise that as a writer you work hard, and your work deserves a wider audience. It offers a unique set of strategies for polishing your writing and getting it published regardless of whether you are new or developing voice. Les' programs are known for their constructive and friendly orientation. Primary focus will be on poetry but with an applicability across other genres. Attendees are urged to bring multiple copies (10-15) of one poem (max 30 lines) or one page of prose. Each participant's piece will be discussed collaboratively. But this won't be all that's covered. In addition to intensive editorial feedback, other topics include identifying magazine outlets, a wild writing exercise and briefly covering getting your book published. Everyone who so wishes will have their pieces published in an established internet magazine. Experience has shown this approach is highly effective - combining practical information with an artistic dialogue among peers over a solid block of time. The workshop will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 9am to 3pm, with an hour for lunch, at the Café on Queen, 15 Queen St, Binalong. Lunch and refreshments available for purchase from the café. Cost is $30 for adults and $5 for concessions. For more information, contact Robyn Sykes on 0401 289 178 or robynsykespoet@gmail.com READ MORE: Boorowa RSL sub-Branch calls for more members Boorowa commercial cattle win to Rhineberger Angus herd Murrumbidgee Local Health District increases visitor access to facilities Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/aae831ad-fd72-4592-9270-dba4d3fff9f0.jpg/r0_54_574_378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Plan to be published: Binalong to host writing workshop