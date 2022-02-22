Motorcycle safety: From the Commander's Desk

news, local-news,

Riders face more dangers on the road than drivers. Riding at a safe speed and at a safe distance is critical. If you are a novice rider, ride to your ability and in places you feel familiar until you build your confidence. Unfortunately, The Hume Police District has experienced five fatal motorcycle accidents in 2022. Regardless of being an experienced rider or a novice, give yourself the best chance of arriving at your destination safely. Know the conditions for your journey and be prepared to adapt to changes around you. Riding a motorcycle is far more physically and mentally demanding than driving a vehicle. Rider fatigue is more likely to be a response to physical and mental exhaustion. Fatigue may also be increased by your exposure to hot or cold weather, noise and buffeting from strong winds and dehydration. But remember, fatigue is not just a problem for long distance riders, and it doesn't just develop during the journey. Being tired when you get on the bike is also a major issue. Long hours, late nights, lack of sleep and physically demanding roles can take their toll. Rest areas allow drivers and riders to park safely, stretch their legs and refresh themselves before continuing their journey. Service centres, petrol stations, parks and country towns are other places you can stop and take a break. "Unfortunately some of the fatal motorcycle accidents occurred during group riding trips," Inspector Bowles said. "Good and careful planning can help in keeping your riders safe and ensure they return home to their loved ones. Careful planning will help make the ride safe. This should include such steps as appointing a tail rider, equipped with a first aid kit, tool kit and tyre repair outfit. Appoint a group leader to ride at a speed suitable for the least experienced rider. Plan frequent stops and be aware of afternoon fatigue - plan for rides to be over by 3pm. For more information and helpful tips about safe riding, visit www.ridetolive.nsw.gov.au

