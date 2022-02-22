Top five decided for Boorowa Flock Ewe competition

news, local-news,

Boorowa's most majestic fine wool merino sheep have been showcased in the 34th annual Flock Ewe competition. Nine flocks were judged on commercial qualities, conformation, structure, size for type, culling percentage, presentation, wool quality and character for type, and wool quality for type. In order of the judging program, the 2022 Boorowa Show Flock Ewe top five are: The top five will now go onto exhibit 10 maiden ewes from their flock on the Saturday of the Boorowa Show. This year's Flock Ewe judges were Will MacAlpine from The Marra, Ben Lane from Templemore and James Barron from Adina Merino Stud. READ MORE: Boorowa Show to make welcome return after COVID absence COVID hospitalisations falling across Murrumbidgee Local Health District Citizen scientists needed for Kanangara-Boyd to Wyangala bioblitz Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/3094cbc3-74fc-4712-8d7f-67ba8e939408.JPEG/r0_531_1080_1141_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg