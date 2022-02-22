Boorowa Show to make welcome return after COVID absence

news, local-news,

It's been two years since the region's best livestock took centre stage, the pavilion was filled to the brim with the finest produce and sashes and ribbons adorned winners across a range of sections. Now the Boorowa Show is set to make a welcome return. Boorowa Show Society Secretary, Narelle Nixon, said everything was primed for the show on March 4 and 5. "It's great because agricultural shows are just part of a small town's life and just the social wellbeing of people being able to get together again is important," she said. "Therefore, to have our show back and know that we are getting support from the local community is really, really important. "It looks like, at this point, that we are getting some support from all the places we always have - local businesses as well as trade stalls from afar." Mrs Nixon said there will be some new inclusions in this year's show, however some events have fallen victim to the conditions over the summer period. "Sadly the shearing competition is collateral damage with the wet summer and the sheep are not suitable and the shearers are too busy to compete," she said. "We haven't had a sports shear in this region for a fair while. "The horse section seems to be strong and we're having alpacas again. "Our very brand new competition is carriage driving and that will take place in the main arena after lunch. "We've moved the show jumping to the brand new covered arena and upped the prize money a little to boost entries in that area and celebrate the fact we've got this wonderful facility. "With the good summer rain, it might have been disadvantageous to many things like sheep but with vegetables and horticulture, we're hoping we get a good show. "As always, our pavilion display is one of our strong points so therefore, we always aim for a 1000 entries in the pavilion." With the Boorowa Show office open, Mrs Nixon said now is the time to get your entries in. "Please enter, just bring your entries down as soon as you can," she said. "Don't leave entries to the last minute and they can be taken over the phone." The main day on Saturday, March 5, will have plenty on for the whole family including a focus on kids' entertainment. Mrs Nixon said, with COVID restrictions easing, attendees should keep themselves safe while at the show. "If you feel that you need to wear a mask, please do and stay away if you are sick, that's all we ask," she said. The Boorowa Show office in the Courthouse is open between 10am and 5pm until the show. Entries will close at 5pm on March 2 and no late entries will be accepted. For more information and forms, visit www.boorowashow.org.au READ MORE: Plan to be published: Binalong to host writing workshop Citizen scientists needed for Kanangara-Boyd to Wyangala bioblitz Hilltops Choir gives out a "coo-ee' to singers

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/4bb719fd-9fd7-4946-8b6f-dc17821728be.jpg/r0_131_4453_2647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg