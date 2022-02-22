Hilltops Choir gives out a "coo-ee' to singers

news, local-news,

The Hilltops Choir is giving a "coo-ee" call-out for anyone who loves singing and would like to join with other like-minded people in 2022. "We are an adult non-auditioned community choir which meets for rehearsals on Monday nights during the school term at the Young Town Hall, 7.30pm to 9.30 pm," Hilltops Choir member Helen Bruce said. "At present we sing with masks on, socially distanced and observe COVID-safe practices, including a QR sign in." The committee has some exciting new adventures planned throughout the year from workshops to concerts and the experience of singing in a cave. "Why not come along and 'share the joy of singing' (our excellent motto)," Ms Bruce said. The Hilltops Choir's conductor is the very experienced Rodney Clancy from Canberra and accompanist is well-known local pianist Stewart Bruce. Mr Clancy brings with him over 20 years' experience conducting choirs. Further details can be obtained by contacting president Jenny Lawlor on 0428 829 571.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/9c12da3a-32f6-4c01-8c36-65a2973afff8.jpg/r348_0_3636_1858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg