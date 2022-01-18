Boorowa district records more than 60 COVID cases since new year

news, local-news,

The 2586 postcode, encompassing Boorowa, Frogmore, Godfreys Creek, Murringo, Reids Flat, Rye Park and Taylors Flat, has recorded more than 60 COVID cases since the start of 2022. 62 cases have been identified since January 1 and there was one day where numbers hit double digits, with 11 cases on January 3. There were two COVID cases recorded on January 1, followed by six on January 2. Eight were detected on January 4, two on January 5 and six on January 6. There were two cases recorded on January 7, four on January 8 and six on January 9. Case numbers seem to have dropped off over the last 10 days, with two more cases recorded on January 11, six on January 12, two on January 14 and five on January 15. In Young, there have been 324 cases recorded since January 1, including 48 cases identified on January 7 alone. 48 cases have been recorded in Harden/Murrumburrah since the start of the new year. Looking at the wider Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), there were 256 positive PCR tests and 306 positive rapid antigen tests (RAT) in the 24 hours prior to Tuesday, January 18. There are 6562 active cases in the district. There are currently 32 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in MLHD hospitals and five patients in intensive care units.

