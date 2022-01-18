From the Commanders Desk: Community encouraged to access Firearms Amnesty

news, local-news,

A permanent national firearms amnesty commenced on July 1, 2021. The aim of the amnesty is to reduce the number of unregistered firearms in Australia. The amnesty provides an opportunity for those individuals, who for whatever reason, are in possession of an unregistered firearm, firearm related article or prohibited weapon to hand the item in without fear of prosecution. All states and territories are participating in the amnesty and each jurisdiction has adopted different operational models but all align with the National Amnesty Model. The national model was endorsed by State and Territory Police Ministers, and the Commonwealth. NSW Police Force and NSW Crime Stoppers are encouraging communities in The Hume Police District to register or surrender their illegal firearms under the national amnesty, as police launch a gun safety operation in the District. Hume Police District Commander, Superintendent Paul Condon, said police have concerns around firearm safety and registration in the area. "The main issues we have in this area are the number of firearms people own and security around those guns," he said. "Understandably, farmers in particular need firearms on their property, but what we are finding is that owners possess more than what they need." Surrender Points: Participating licensed firearm dealers will be the main entry point for surrendered firearms. Firearms in NSW can be surrendered for registration, on-sale, gifting to a museum or other similar institution, or destruction. A new criterion for participating dealers is that only dealers using Gun Safe (the online firearm dealer portal) can register firearms under the amnesty. Police stations are also a surrender point and customers are strongly encouraged to make arrangements prior to attending a station with a firearm. Police are the only entity permitted to destroy firearms. More information about the amnesty and surrendering, registering, or selling unwanted firearms is available from https://crimestoppers.com.au/firearmamnest

From the Commanders Desk: Community encouraged to access Firearms Amnesty