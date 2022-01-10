Trial extended for Wyangala to Canberra bus service

news, local-news,

A trial bus service connecting Cootamundra and Goulburn customers to Wyangala and Canberra has been extended until June 24. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said the service was part of the NSW Government's vision to help make public transport a first-choice option for people living in the regions. "These services are not just about getting locals from A to B. They are vital for getting to important medical appointments, buying groceries and staying connected to family and friends in other towns," he said. "The Wyangala to Canberra service was one of six trial services introduced in June 2020 as part of a NSW Government initiative to better connect isolated communities with major regional centres." Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said the Wyangala to Canberra 899 trial service, operated by Live Better Services, runs a return service each Friday from Wyangala, Darbys Falls, Cowra, Koorawatha, Bendick Murrell, Murringo, Boorowa and Canberra. "This service is extremely popular, especially for people using it to access shopping and entertainment in Canberra, so it is important that this trial has been extended for regional communities moving forward," she said. Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman, said the extension was terrific news for the local community. "The service has provided the community with an accessible and affordable travel option, and I encourage locals to continue to use this service to help Transport for NSW evaluate its future," she said. To help limit the spread of COVID-19, customers need to wear a mask while on public transport and find a green dot for the safest places to sit and stand. Customers can view the timetables and book their service at https://transportnsw.info/regional-trials.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/e9b900e0-5b8f-4ebc-9d00-de53b27ea859.jpg/r10_438_4277_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg