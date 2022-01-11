Donation a comfort to Boorowa Uniting Church

news, local-news,

Anyone loitering outside the Boorowa Uniting Church at any time will have the benefit of complementary seating thanks to a donation from the Boorowa Musical and Dramatic Society. The donation of the seat had a dual purpose, which was first of all to establish a permanent seat for the convenience of parishioners and visitors, and as a token of appreciation by the M&D for the use of the Uniting Church's meeting room for regular practices over a number of years. The seat was provided, assembled and painted by Bede Morrissey, who bolted it in place with the assistance of Ron Hoile, on a concrete pad outside the church which had been laid by the church maintenance team of Gary Waddell, Mark Smith and John Dymock. In a small ceremony just prior to Christmas, local Uniting Church worship leader Bronwyn Fickle unveiled the seat and told the gathering that the new amenity was a fitting addition to this place of regular worship and hospitality. She expressed the thanks of the congregation for the love and dedication which had prompted this practical gift. Lorna Spackman paid tribute to the many former members of the M&D Society over the years, and Arnold Spackman extended the appreciation of the community for the great work of the Society for the people of Boorowa. The gathering then enjoyed appropriate video entertainment at the church, with the function concluding with light refreshment for those attending. READ MORE: Domestic and family violence is a crime: From the Commander's Desk Trial extended for Wyangala to Canberra bus service Margaret Roles elected mayor of Hilltops Council, Alison Foreman deputy Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/b45b8244-b511-4646-8486-74dd612ad44d.jpg/r0_47_634_405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg