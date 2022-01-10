news, local-news,

Hilltops Council has a new mayor and deputy mayor after Councillors Margaret Roles and Alison Foreman were elected into the respective roles at an extraordinary meeting on January 5. An ordinary ballot was conducted for both elections, with Cr Roles and Cr Greg Armstrong nominating for the position of mayor. Cr Roles received eight votes to Cr Armstrong's three. Cr Foreman and Cr Tony Flanery put their hands up for the deputy mayor role, with Cr Foreman elected seven votes to four. Mayor Roles congratulated her fellow councillors for their election. "I look forward with optimism... to this new term of Hilltops," she said. "My hope is all of us can work together for the common good of our beautiful Hilltops region. "Congratulations to everybody who has gained a seat at the table. I look forward to a cooperative year with all of us working together around this table."

