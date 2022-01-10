Domestic and family violence is a crime: From the Commander's Desk

news, local-news,

It is well documented that domestic and family violence is a significantly under-reported crime and a complex crime for police to provide an effective response to. For many victims of domestic and family violence they do not want to end their relationships with their abusive partners, they just want the violence to stop. Others require assistance from police and human services agencies to assist them in leaving their violent relationships. Domestic and family violence involves an abuse of power, mainly perpetrated by men in an intimate partner relationship or after separating from the relationship. It extends beyond physical violence and may involve the exploitation of power imbalances and patterns of abuse. The NSW Police Force is committed to using all lawful means to police domestic and family violence. This includes wherever possible: Who can experience domestic and family violence? Domestic and family violence does not discriminate. It can occur in all sectors of the community and across all cultural groups. Anybody can be a victim of domestic and family violence. Domestic violence affects the physical, emotional, social and economic wellbeing of all members of the family including children. While the majority of incidents reported to police involve a male offender and a female victim, it is the experience of police that all genders can be victims and offenders. Domestic and family violence can happen across all relationship types including: There are many reasons why victims don't report domestic and family violence including: To learn more, visit www.police.nsw.gov.au/crime/domestic_and_family_violence/what_is_domestic_violence READ MORE: Meet Bruce French, Val Dempsey, Abla Kadous and our other inspiring national finalists for the 2022 Senior Australian of the Year Award NSW records 18 deaths, 20,293 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on January 9, 2022 Isolation rules change for healthcare, food logistics and manufacturing workers Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/ac4d72aa-79df-4a3f-ba7a-fe503a931c0a.JPG/r6_0_694_389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg