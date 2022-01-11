Federal funding for Sheep Art Trail

news, local-news,

Boorowa's annual Irish Woolfest is set to benefit from Round 13 of the Federal Government's Festivals Australia Program. "I'm pleased to announce that Boorowa Business Chamber will receive $7,060 for their project to promote Boorowa's Irish Woolfest," Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor said. "It will involve the creation of a 'Sheep Art Trail' with local artists invited to paint designs on life-size resin sheep that will be located at various sites throughout Boorowa and the surrounding villages." Mr Taylor said Round 13 grants were all about supporting local artists and communities to re-emerge from the pandemic while also providing a critical boost to the economy. "Woolfest has been cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, and we want to ensure that these types of events can come back stronger and better than ever," he said. The Festivals Australia program supports arts projects that invite community participation and audience engagement at festivals in regional and remote Australia. The Federal Government is investing more than $1 billion into the arts and creative sector in 2021-22.

