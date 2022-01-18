Balladeers ready to spin a yarn on Australia Day

news, local-news,

Despite the existing pandemic, the Boorowa Balladeers will still be available to entertain their loyal audience in the Recreation Club on Australia Day. Appropriate measures have been put in place to provide maximum protection for audience and performers. The Balladeers, providing a programme of poems and yarns, have been a regular feature of the Australia Day celebrations in Boorowa for many years. Many of the old favourites, and some new ones, will appear on the programme. The programme begins at 4pm, and will again provide a fitting conclusion to Australia Day in Boorowa.

