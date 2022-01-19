Big turnout expected for Boorowa's Australia Day activities

news, local-news,

President of Boorowa's Australia Day committee, John Snelling, says he hopes to see a big turnout for this year's celebrations. The ceremony will once again be held at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club instead of the traditional venue at Recreation Park to account for any COVID restrictions that may be enforced. "Traditionally, many Boorowa people turn out in numbers for Australia Day," Mr Snelling said. "It's usually in the park but unfortunately cause of COVID, because of the restrictions that could be put on at the drop of a hat, we decided to stay at the club so once again, it's at the club this year." The Australia Day ceremony, which will feature community and sports awards, as well as ambassadors Samantha Hollier and Geoff Coombes OAM, co-founders of the Tour de Cure, will kick off at 9.30am at the club. The Australia Day luncheon will then be held at 12.30pm. Residents are encouraged to book by calling the club on 6385 3338. Afternoon activities include bowls, children's fun run, balladeers and yarn spinners, and golf with these activities taking place at the Boorowa Recreation Club and the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. "Hopefully everyone gets together and celebrates Australia Day as it should be," Mr Snelling said. "All in all, a big day of celebrations." Looking across the Hilltops region, Australia Day celebrations will also be held in Young, Harden and Wombat. The Harden-Murrumburrah Australia Day event will be celebrated at Newson Park from 8am with breakfast and local musicians providing entertainment. The presentation of awards acknowledging community volunteers will follow. Those taking part are invited to bring their own chair or picnic rug. In Wombat village an Australia Day event organised by the Wombat Progress Association will be held at Wagenbah Oval from 10am. The official program will include the presentation of awards and a big line up of other attractions, including a tractor pull, antique engine display, vintage cars, best dressed Australiana, market stalls and best decorated bike award. Australia Day in Young will be celebrated at the Young Town Hall from 9.30am, with a citizenship ceremony and community awards presentation. Due to current COVID indoor restrictions, attendees are asked to register before 1pm Tuesday, January 25. Community members who are unable to attend in person are invited to view a live stream of the ceremony via the Hilltops Council's Facebook Page. Hilltops Mayor, Councillor Margaret Roles said, despite again some amendments to the usual Australia Day programs, she expects the essence of the celebrations to be retained in Hilltops. "Australia Day is a significant day that is celebrated widely across the Hilltops," she said. "I am very pleased the community will be able to celebrate this important day in a COVID safe way," Mayor Roles said. "There is plenty to do and lots of fun to be had. "There will be free entry to Council's pools in Boorowa, Harden, Jugiong and Young for the day which provides a great opportunity for everyone to jump in and make a splash." For more information about our Ambassadors and Australia Day celebrations in the Hilltops visit: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/community/australia-day/ READ MORE: From the Commanders Desk: Community encouraged to access Firearms Amnesty Boorowa district records more than 60 COVID cases since new year Balladeers ready to spin a yarn on Australia Day

Big turnout expected for Boorowa's Australia Day activities