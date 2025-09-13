The Harden Country Club had a fantastic turnout for our inaugural junior clinic session last Thursday afternoon.

We extend our gratitude to all the golfers who generously volunteered their time to assist.

Twenty-one juniors participated in a comprehensive lesson on maintaining tees, bunkers, and greens, as well as etiquette on the course.

This was a highly successful afternoon, with one junior narrowly missing a hole-in-one.

It is truly heartening to witness the promising future of golf in Harden.