Local police are asking members of the public for help following an alleged brawl in Harden last weekend.

According to police there is a specific individual they would like to speak with and are asking anyone with information to please reach out.

"Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man allegedly involved in a brawl that occured outside a registered club on East Street, Harden, on Saturday 25 October 2025," police said.

"If you are able to identify the man wearing a green cap shown in the attached images or have any information regarding the brawl, please contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or Young Police Station on 02 6382 8199."

Information provided to both Crime Stoppers and Young Police is managed on a confidential basis.

"The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages," police said.