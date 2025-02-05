The vibrant Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets are set to return on Sunday, 16th February 2025, offering a perfect way to spend your morning with family and friends.

Running from 9 am to 1 pm at the Old Tennis Courts and Rotary Community Gardens, this event promises something for everyone!

With an incredible array of market stalls to explore, you’ll find everything from handcrafted goods to unique gifts and local produce.

Whether you’re hunting for treasures, indulging in a little retail therapy, or simply soaking up the community spirit, these markets won’t disappoint.

Food lovers are in for a treat too!

Grab a freshly brewed coffee, enjoy delicious crepes, or tuck into a tasty BBQ breakfast or lunch while wandering through the beautiful Rotary Community Garden.

Adding to the lively atmosphere will be live music, creating the perfect backdrop for this fantastic community event.

Stallholders, have you registered yet? Don’t miss your chance to be part of this wonderful event.

Email hardenmurrumburrahmarkets@gmail.com for details and secure your spot today.

With so much to see, do, and enjoy, the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets are the ideal way to connect with the community, support local vendors, and make memories.

Mark your diaries now for Sunday, 16th February 2025, and head down to the Old Tennis Courts and Community Gardens in Harden Murrumburrah for a fun-filled morning.

Don’t miss out on this unmissable community event – see you there!