As previously reported in another story, Hilltops Council voted to accept the recommendation for the Rye Park Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund to award money to 13 applicants.

Council established the Rye Park Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund in conjunction with the Wind Farm owner Tilt Renewables to sponsor local projects and organisations that benefit the community for the life of the Wind Farm.

The fund will contribute $164,942 plus GST for this year with monbey going to not for profit groups, associations and clubs that make a positive impace in the community.

At the time of applications closing the Committee had received a total of 22 applications from the Rye Park and Boorowa areas with the committee meeting on November 11 to evaluate the submissions against the selection criteria outlined in the application guidelines.

At the meeting it was established to distribute funds as follows:

Boorowa Tennis Club Inc for outdoor seating $1620

Rye Park Uniting Church to restore the historic cemetery $5000

Hilltops Youth Action Group (HYAG) for a making memories youth workshops and activities in Boorowa and Rye Park $12,867

Rye Park Rural Fire Service for a purpose built 4WD dual cab ute $83,499

Boorowa Touch Netball Carnival organising committee for traffic control for the 2026 carnival $10,102

Boorowa Early Education Centre for heaters $7491

Rye Park Soldiers Memorial Hall for insurance $4880

Rye Park Rural Fire Brigade for meeting room air conditioning $3410

Rye Park Progress Association for speed display signs at the Rye Park village road entrances $19,000

Rye Park Progress Association Wid Farm Education Scholarships $16,000

Rye Park Uniting Church for a boundary fence $1,073

Hilltops Council accepted the proposed recommendations in the November Ordinary meeting with Cr Blackwell, Cr Dodd, Cr Foreman, Cr Gallo, Cr Langford and Cr Mackay voting to adopt the recommendations and Cr Ingram and Cr Flanery voting against it.

In the meeting Council representatitve to the committee Cr James Blackwell thanked the committee and Council staff for their time in going through all of the applications and in helping to make the decision on where the funding should be allocated to.