Hilltops Council will have on public exhibition the draft child safety and wellbeing policy after Councillors voted for the recommendation at its November Ordinary Meeting.

According to the report presented to Councillors in the meeting the draft policy outlines Council's commitment to embedding a culture of safety for children throughout the organisation with a focus on how Council can build and maintain a child safe environment that is 'inclusive, transparent and promotes children's participation.'

During the meeting Cr Fiona Douglas asked Director of Corporate and Community Sarah Kariatiana how the Working With Children Check fits within the policy.

"The Working With Children Check is part of our committment to safety and it's a legaslative requirement, so it doesn't really fit within the policy," Ms Kariatiana said.

"However, it is a requirement that anyone working with children would have that check."

Cr Douglas asked if Council staff that are working with and around children would have a WWCC.

"Absolutely," Ms Kariatiana said.

"It outlines Council's expectations of its workers (paid and volunteer) when interacting and engaging with children," the report read.

"Council aims to meet and maintain the National Principles for Child Safe Organisations and the NSW Child Safe Standards by providing a safe environment, empowering children and young people, educating staff and the community about child protection responsibilities and responding appropriately to child safety concerns."

The policy applies to Council staff and Councillors, permanent employees no matter if full time or part time, temporary or casual employees, consultants, volunteers and individual contractos working for the Council.

"The policy may also apply to other people who perform official public functions and their conduct and activities could be investigated by an investigating authority," the report read.

"This may include volunteers and those contracted to work for the Council."

The policy states the Council's interaction, relations with and service delivery to minors, specifically children and young people under the age of 18.

"Council is committed to the safety and wellbeing of children and expects all children who participate in its programs or engage in its activities will have a safe and happy experience," the report read.

"Council will actively promote the health, safety and welfare for all children and young people by ensuring the provision of a safe environment for children and young people whilst using Council services or on Council premises."

The Draft Child Safety and Wellbeing Policy 2025 can be viewed on the Hilltops Council website at www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say where you can also submit feedback in relation to the draft policy and any other policies that are currently on public exhibition.