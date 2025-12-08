A total of 18 community groups are set to benefit with Hilltops Councillors accepting the recommendations from the Financial Assistance and Sponsorship Committee on its dispersal of funds.

Hilltops Council received a total of 41 applications for its Financial Assitance and Sponsorship funding with 24 eligible and 17 ineligible.

$17,300 of the $50,000 budget allotted to the program was allocated previously leaving $32,700 for the remaining program applicants.

The $17,000 was previously allocated to:

Building Bridges to Boorowa on 27/2/19 for $2,500

Hilltops Council Scholarship Scheme on 26/2/20 for $5,000

Friends of Galong Cemetery on 24/2/21 for $6,000

Schools within the Hilltops LGA for end of year awards (up to $4,000) on 23/6/21 for $3,800

The committee met on Monday November 10 to review the applications for the 2025/26 round and recommended funding based on the policy criteria to be awarded as:

Carinya Court for insurance $2500

Reids Flat Public Hall for insurance $1427

Milvale Progress Association for insurance $2500

Young Society of Artists Inc for insurance $2000

Harden Murrumburrah Rugby League Football Club for presentation night financial assistance $1000

Harden and Districts Picnic Race Club for the picnic races $1500

Young and Harden Pistol Club for club shed extensions $1000

Zac's Place Australia LTD Harden Murrumburrah for the February 8, 2026 resilience party $1500

Young Regional Conservatorium of Music for weekly music lessons for young children in four early learning centres $1500

Hilltops Arts Inc for annual insurance for the Southern Cross Cinema and Arts Complex $2500

Rotary Club of Murrumburrah Harden for the Book Nook air conditioner $2500

Dance for Parikinson's Program for Dance4PD and low mobility $2000

Young Croquet Club Inc for four sets of Sunnyside Croquet Balls $2456

Southern All Breeds Handlers Camp for educational cattle handlers camp $1000

Galong Progress Association for small halls musical event $2200

Young Rugby Union Club Inc (Yabbies) for its new clubhouse $600

Murrumburrah Harden Show Society Inc for the fireworks at the annual show $2000

Murringo Community Association for the painting inside of the community hall $2500

There was an unallocated amount of $17 which will be absorbed back into the overall budget for the 2025-26 financial year.