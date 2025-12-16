The roar of bikes over the weekend was all for a good cause with the 2025 Hilltops Toy and Donation Run and Family Fun Day held with huge success.

The Sacred Syndicate SMC held its annual event with local communities digging deep to help out those who need it the most.

There were plenty of raffles run and won throughout the day as well as some other special moments, including 1st SSSMC Member 'Trip' leading in honour of fallen brother 'Techno' who passed away earlier this year and injured Riverina Road Captain 'Skippy'.

Jon and daughter Bella lead the group from Harden into Young with a police escort.

The Sacred Syndicate SMC have thanked everyone who took part, gave and helped out.

"Thank you to the local communities for digging deep for our local organisations," the Club said.

"Thank you to all our sponsors of the day in no particular order: Young Rural Fire Brigade, Boorowa Central School, LPC Trading, J&P Langfield Trading Co, Milestones Early Learning, Young, Commercial Hotel, Young, Zac's Place Inc, Hilltops Community Hub."

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke even took part in the fun, joining the bikes at Harden.

"It was great to be in Harden this morning to catch up with everyone involved in the 2025 Hilltops Christmas Toy and Donation Run and Family Day," Ms Cooke said.

"It was super special to see Abby again, who is riding with her Pop on their bik named 'Lucy'!

"The kindness shown through toy donations, time volunteered and support given will make a real difference to many local families this Christmas."

Ms Cooke took the time to thank the group as well.

"Thank you to Sacred Syndicate SMC, Hilltops Community Hub and Zac's Place Inc for bringing people together, and to all the volunteers, schools, service groups and local businesses who stepped up once again," she said.

"This is community at its very best and thank you for involving me again this year."