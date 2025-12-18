Murrumburrah Harden Health Service will have a change to its Emergency Department opening hours between December 18 and January 11.

The change to opening hours is being implemented to ensure patients continue to receive safe care during the summer holiday period according to Murrumbidgee Local Health District.

"Despite extensive recruitment efforts, MLHD has vacancies for nurses with ED skills in some rural hospitals," MLHD Executive Director of Operations Carla Bailey said.

"Healthcare services in rural and regional areas, across Australia, continue to face ongoing challenges finding key health workers."

The Murrumburrah Health Service emergency department will be open between 8am and 6pm.

"Paitents requiring ED treatment between the hours of 6pm-8am should present to Young Hospital or call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance," Ms Bailey said.

"The impacted health service EDs are within 35 minutes or less of a hospital with a 24-hour emergency department."

According to MLHD there will be no change to the operational hourse of the aged care services in the MPS facility and the operational hours of all other emergency departments also remain unchanged.

Ms Bailey said the modified hours will support staff to take leave during the holiday period and ensure the continuation of safe, high quality healthcare services for all patients.

"We are deeply thankful for the outstanding commitment and tireless efforts of our dedicated staff," Ms Bailey said.

"We understand that change can bring uncertainty, and we are committed to keeping the community informed and supported over the holidays period."

MLHD said it continues to work closely with NSW Ambulance to maintain 24/7 access to emergency care and facilitate rapid transfers to the closest specialist care centre when required.

"MLHD will continue active recruitment efforts, including incentive packages of up to $20,000 for health workers relocating and commencing work at rural and remote locations," Ms Bailey said.

"If an illness or injury is not life threatening, people should visit their GP or call Healthdirect Australia on 1800 022 222.

"Healthdirect is a 24 hour telephone health advice line staffed by registered nurses to provide fast, expert advice on any health issue and what to do next."