‘Ping Pong’ may have been the activity at hand, but fellowship and friendship were also high on the agenda when a party of seven Table Tennis ACT players paid a visit to the Boorowa table tennis group in St John’s Hall last week.

The Canberra players had been invited to visit the Boorowa group, and they responded with enthusiasm and great generosity.

The visitors gave a display of their skills, coached the Boorowa players in modern aspects of the game, and engaged in friendly, but robust, competition with the locals.

The Boorowa players were keen to compare their skills with those of the experienced exponents from the National Capital, and they acquitted themselves well.

Such was the ‘bonding’ of the Boorowa and Canberra players that a reciprocal visit is to be organised, and is expected to take place at some time early in the New Year.

Table Tennis for Seniors has been operating in Boorowa for almost five years, and each week a number of locals enjoy the benefits of the sport and also the socialising which takes place over morning tea.

Sessions run from 10am to 12noon every Tuesday morning, and regularly attract six to seven players every week.

More players will be welcome to take part in the sessions, which have the capacity to improve the individual’s health and fitness, while participating in an enjoyable sport, and positive social activity.

Anyone requiring further information can phone Derrick Mason on 0427 853213.

Plans are now in hand for a reciprocal visit by the local group.