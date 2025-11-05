It was a win for the B Grade Open Harden Hornets over Bribbaree with the Junior sides not quite so lucky, however, notable mention goes out to Ethan Abnett in the Under 16s who not only scored a half century but ended up finishing not out.

The Under 11 Hornets Yellow were unlucky in their game against Young Smashers last Saturday at Young Public School with the home side defeating them 208 to 86.

Runs for the Yellow Hornets were made by Gus Ferry with 2, Henry Cavanagh with 6, Thomas Wild with 2, Montgomery Lucas 10, Parker Betts 13 not out and Olive Cavanagh 7 not out.

Wickets for the Yellow Hornets were made by Montgomery Lucas with one, Thomas Wild with one and Olive Cavanagh with one.

It was a close match for the Under 11s Hornets Green, however, Boorowa Gold were just too strong on the day beating the Green Hornets 123 to 101 at St Joseph's Boorowa.

Runs for the Green Hornets were made by vice captain Bobby Abnett on four, Peter Gledhill on 6, Trevor Clark-Loader on one, captain Theo Brady on 21, Desmond Abnett on 17 not out and Nache Burns on 9 not out.

Wickets for the Green Hornets were taken by Trevor Clark-Loader with two, Nache Burns with two, Bobby Abnett with one and Peter Gledhill with one.

Nache Burns also had a catch as fielder and Desmond Abnett took an unassisted run out.

This weekend for Round 4 the Yellow Hornets will play host to Cootamundra Hurricanes at Murrumburrah Public School and Green Hornets will go up against Young Warriors at Murrumburrah Public School.

The Under 16s Harden Hornets game against Temora Thunder went right down to the wire with the Harden side just missing out on a draw by a single run at Tim Doolan Oval in Temora.

The Hornets won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Ethan Abnett and Sebastian Crozier wiped out Hayden Walsh on a duck, Abnett and Charlie Beal took Jake Anderson on six runs, Abnett and Frank Brady dispatched Josh Davies on one, Ardy Abnett and Brady took out Harvey Drumore on five, the pair teaming up to get out Michael Macauley with 12 runs to his name.

Frank Brady and Jack Allen sent Hudson Breust to the sheds on 13, Andreas Macfarlane and Justin Woodhead got Alexander Mattner out on three, Banjo Crozier and Macfarlane dispatched Haydn Breust with 10.

When it was the Hornets turn to bat, runs were made by Jack Allen with 28, Banor Crozier with 16, Sebastian Crozier with 2, Andreas Macfarlane 10, Ethan Abnett retired not out on a half century, Ardy Abnett added nine, Justin Woodhead put three more runs on the board, Alec Weston finished on 21 not out, Frank Brady and Charlie Beal were unlucky with both sent to the sheds on a golden duck and Louis Abnett finished up on 2 not out.

Fall of wickets: 1/43 Jack Allen, 2/46 Sebastian Crozier, 3/51 Banjo Crozier, 4/77 Andreas Macfarlane, 5/119 Ardy Abnett, 6/138 Justin Woodhead, 7/140 Frank Brady, 8/140 Charlie Beal.

This weekend for Round 4 the Hornets will be travelling to Cootamundra to play against the Kookaburras at Albert Park.

Round 4 of the B Grade opens saw a win for the Hornets 5/146 over the Bribbaree Rams 9/145 at Tim Doolan Oval.

The Rams won the toss and elected to bat first.

Out on the field and with the ball the Hornets were consistent.

Wickets for the Hornets were taken by Ethan Abnett with one, Beau Bourlet with one, Jeffery Brown took three, Frank Brady took two, Dean Bourlet took one and Kai Steele took one.

On the field Beau Nourlet took two catches, Jeffrey Brown one catch, Danny Arabin had one catch, Frank Brady had a catch and Kai Steele took one catch and two catches as wicket keeper.

When it was their turn with the bat runs were made by Anny Arabin with 19, Ardy Abnett with three, Kai Steele with 14, Jeffery Brown with 23, Dean Bourlet with 8, Frank Brady finished up on 30 not out and Ethan Abnett finished up on 35 not out.

This weekend for Round 5 the Hornets will go up against the Temora Renegades at Tim Doolan Oval.