Love was in the air for the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival street parade on Saturday morning and oh baby did this year's entries not disappoint.

The Love Me Tender theme opened the way for some very creative, very fun, very loveable ideas, costumes and floats.

It also had a western flavour given the movie it's based around is a period drama set in the American South.

Hundreds of entries, people, floats and cars took to the main street as thousands more came to watch, all an hour earlier than usual to beat the extreme heatwave that's come over the state.

Here are some of the fantastic moments our photographer was able to capture.

Check out part 1 of our photo galleries of the street parade here.

And the winners of the street parade, sponsored by Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations, are:

Best float: Winner Parkes Dragon Boat Club, runner-up Paint the Town Read.

Best non-motorised: Winner PASH Me Tender, runner-up Henry Parkes Museum.

Best walking: Winner Parkes School of Dance, runner-up Colouby Creations.