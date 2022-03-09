Both the Boorowa Crocs and Boorowa Gators face sudden death finals this weekend in the Young District Cricket Association A Grade and B Grade competitions. Taking on the Bowning Buffaloes, the spirits of the Crocs were dampened after rain washed out their semi-final clash. Electing to bat first, Boorowa got off to a strong start courtesy of opener James Green, who made 17 runs to his name before he was caught by Lachlan O'Mara off the bowling of Tim Hazell. Blake Anderson fell quickly for just eight runs while Josh Carmody was also dismissed early. With the rain threatening overhead, play was stopped around the 20 over mark, with Mat Ackland (12 not out) and Jamie Golden (9 not out) still at the crease. The Crocs will now face Dalton on the turf in Yass this Saturday in the preliminary final, with the winner to go onto the big dance. In the B Grade, the Gators match with the Binalong Bushrangers was abandoned and the side will also compete in a sudden death final this weekend. In the semi-finals of the South West Slopes Credit Union U11s T20 Slam, Kay McDonald Trophies and LJ Hooker recorded victories over ARMA Insurance Brokers and Ranbuild Young and Yass respectively. Batting first, Jack Shea and Cole Bloor top scored for Kay McDonald Trophies and helped them to a formidable tally of 1/99 by the end of their innings. Despite a great session with the bat for Josh Gorham, scoring 16 of 18 balls, it wasn't enough to secure victory. READ MORE: Planning a family friendly event for return of picnic races at Grenfell Woodbridge Under 19s remain undefeated Greg Thurtell finds form at social bowls Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Boorowa cricketers face sudden death finals