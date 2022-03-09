Woodbridge Under 19s remain undefeated

The Woodbridge Under 19s side will head into the last round of the pre-season competition undefeated, coming off a 62 to 4 win over Castlereagh on the weekend. The Woodbridge women dominated the day winning four of the five games across the age groups. Under 19s coach Josh Annis-Brown said he had been impressed with how his side had continued to improve throughout the competition. "I'm very pleased, I told the girls it wasn't going to be an easy fight (against Castlereagh) and based on how much they turned around from last week, I was surprised," he said. "I didn't think there would be that much of a turn around, they started from the middle with possession early and really pushed their way out and forward." In particular he praised Boorowa's Abbie Grant for her defensive efforts throughout the game. "She did really well, as well as the ones beside her," he said, "They were facing a big front rower from Castlereagh that they were a bit afraid of, but they all had a go at tackling her. "Abbie was probably one of the biggest ones that wasn't real keen on it, but she got in there and had a crack. "In offense she knew when to go and could she holes and put them through," he said. With the side enjoying a three from three record for the competition (Bathurst 28-10, Vipers 36-0 and Castlereagh 62-4), Annis-Brown said their toughest test was to come. "I think their biggest competition will be this weekend against Dubbo, it always is, but again I have faith in the all the girls and Abbie and Lilly in the middle to direct them around," he said. "If they (Dubbo) play anything like they did on the weekend just gone, if we don't lose sight of the game we'll walk away and win. "I think the girls I have this year are going to be the team to beat, they all seem to be gelling and working well together. "So I'm trying to ride that wave and keep it going." In saying that he said their best performance was yet to come. "I tell them every week as much as they are improving, I can still see certain sport where they can improve so much more," he said. "So far they have listened and it's shown, so I'm pretty happy with where we are at and I'm looking forward to what happens on the weekend." READ MORE: Robertson's Gymnastics says farewell to Murringo Greg Thurtell finds form at social bowls Planning a family friendly event for return of picnic races at Grenfell Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

