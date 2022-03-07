Greg Thurtell finds form at social bowls

At last Thursday's social bowls, Greg Thurtell mastered the windy conditions to score 27 points. Bob Hermes ran a very close second on 25 with veteran Leon Downey two points away on 23 in third place. The Club Singles, Pairs and Triples are to be played over the next two months. The singles will be played on March 12. Nominations are needed now. The pairs on April 30 and Triples on May 21. Social bowls are on again this Thursday at 12.30pm. Sunday social bowls at 10am. READ MORE: Tight contest in minor pairs title Robertson's Gymnastics says farewell to Murringo Local products lead Woodbridge Under 19s to perfect season start

