Local products lead Woodbridge Under 19s to perfect season start

Boorowa's Abbie Grant and Rye Park's Clare Flick have helped the Woodbridge Under 19s side get off to the perfect start in the Western Women's Rugby League competition. The side sits on top of the ladder after three rounds, recording two wins and enjoying the bye to start the season. The squad is coming off a 36-nil thumping of the Under 19s Orange Vipers, with Grant scoring a double and Flick also crossing the stripe in the comprehensive victory. The result comes off the back of a win over the Panorama Platypi Under 19s on Sunday, February 20 in Bathurst. Flick once again made the scorers' list in the 28-10 victory. This weekend the side will travel to Manildra to take on the Castlereagh U19s at Jack Huxley Oval.

