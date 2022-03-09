news, local-news,

The McGrath's have continued their fine form in the Boorowa Flock Ewe competition, taking out this year's title and booking their spot in the Southern Tablelands Championship on March 18. Announced at the Boorowa Show, Clearview placed just ahead of last year's winners, Bruce and Narelle Nixon, who came second and will also feature in the Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship (STFEC). In 2022, there will again be two flocks of maiden Merino ewes from each of the local competitions - Boorowa, Crookwell, Gunning and Taralga compete to take out the championship. With the Taralga show being postponed the Taralga Flock Ewe Competition results will be announced on Sunday, March 27. However the two flocks who will go on to compete in the STFEC will be Geoff and Margaret Croker, "Meadow Drive", Taralga with their Winyar blood ewes who will start the judging off for the day at 8am. This will be the sixth year the "Meadow Drive" maiden ewes have been up for the Championship. Then onto Chris amd Stephanie Croker, "Ayrston", Golspie who will have their Thalabah blood ewes up for judging. It's then onto the Crookwell finalist, Brad and Maria Cartwright, Kempton, Fullerton. The Kempton-bred ewes are of Thalabah bloodline and have previously won the championship in 2018. Then Gavin, Shireen and Caspar McDonald, Aberdeen, Crookwell will present their Carrabungla-blood ewes. Next stop is the Nixon's, Clovelly, Frogmore for judging of their Tara Park-blood ewes and lunch. Then onto Clearview, Boorowa, to judge their Tara Park-blood flock. Down the highway at Gunning, Peter and Lianne Whittaker, Oaklands, will make their first appearance in the STFEC. Then the day's judging will finish up at repeat finalist with the Basnett families, Bogo-blood ewes at Nerragundah, Gunning. In 2022 the task of judging the quality eight flocks has been tasked to Will Roberts, Victoria Downs Merino stud, Morven, Queensland and Rod Miller, Glenpaen Merino stud, Brimpaen, Victoria. They will be ably assisted by Mick Lisle, Walcha as Associate Judge. STFEC Secretary, Ally Jaffrey acknowledged the support of the many sponsors which has enabled the functioning of the championship. "Due to their ongoing support, we have been able to facilitate having judges from further afield and now with state borders open this has finally come into fruition," she said. "As a committee we are looking forward to their outside perspectives and feedback to the entrants but also the conversations this will generate. "After all the STFEC aims to create a learning opportunity for not only entrants, but all interested sheep producers and those in the industry." The judges will determine the Champion flock who will take home $1000 cash from ANZ Agribusiness and NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association, $500 wool testing voucher with Southern Tablelands Fibre Testing (STFT) and a replica trophy of the Perpetual trophy for them to keep. Second place will receive a Virbac animal health pack worth over $500. People's choice is also awarded and is voted on by the crowd and they will receive an Elanco animal health pack. On the day there will also be more than 40 students from four high schools engaged in a junior judging competition which aims to encourage the students to look at careers in agriculture and give them a hands-on experience in the industry at the same time. The students will spend the morning in a practical workshop learning the finer points of Merino judging and will link up with the main judging from lunch time on. Junior Judging coordinator, Michael Lowe said it provides a chance for the students to be exposed to the real challenges and opportunities being presented to some of the district's top producers. Presentations will be held at the Dalton Pub from 5.30pm. READ MORE: Rain, hail or shine: the show goes on in Boorowa Cowra's Linda Jonkers gears up for Tour de Cure Hilltops General Manager says no council depots will be closed Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/e82d3119-5f25-492a-994f-00d7ef320ebe.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg