Hilltops General Manager says no council depots will be closed

Hilltops General Manager, Anthony O'Reilly, says no council depots will be closed despite ongoing concerns surrounding financial sustainability. The issue was raised at the monthly meeting by Councillor Tony Flanery following a heated discussion on council's December quarterly budget. "Are there any plans to close any of the council depots?" Cr Flanery asked. "Generally not within this budget, but there is absolutely no, and it has not been discussed, to close any of the depots, nor has it ever been proposed to close any of the depots," Mr O'Reilly replied. Cr Flanery then asked if there are 'any plans to transfer significantly the operations out of any depots so they are they, in effect, no longer operating as significant depots?' "Under Section 2.18CA of the Local Government Act, as far as reasonably practical, council must maintain employee numbers in the former councils with populations less than 5000 and the proposed organisational structure adheres to that number," Mr O'Reilly said. When asked by Cr Flanery to clarify his statement, Mr O'Reilly said, "That is a no... proposed, subject to the discussion and consultation with staff, which is part of the workplace change process which is being under taken". It follows continued concern about cuts to staffing numbers, with Hilltops Council in a "formal consultation process with the Local Government Unions and staff to consider options that would allow a reduction in total employment costs" consistent with the Local Government (State) Award 2020. Despite passing the December quarterly budget, councillors voted to defer a number of line items to the March meeting after issues were raised about funding sources and allocations. Cr Brian Ingram questioned council staff about a lack of progress on road upgrades and gravel re-sheeting across Young, Boorowa and Harden, despite having funding allocated for the work. "[Roads are] one of the three core issues we should be dealing with," he said. "It's concerning. It's a large sum of money." Cr Greg Armstrong asked about overspending on a project at Harden Racecourse while Cr Flanery claimed there were discrepancies in budget variations for the Galong Limestone Mine. Cr Flanery and Cr Ingram voted against passing the budget. "I don't believe we can account for significant amounts of money in this quarterly budget review and I don't believe, if we're here to act in the interest of ratepayers and under the duties we swore a couple of months ago, I don't think we can vote in favour of this budget," Cr Flanery said.

