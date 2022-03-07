PHOTOS
Rain, hail or shine: the show goes on in Boorowa
Local News
Despite a sudden downpour in the middle of the day, spirits weren't dampened at the 132nd edition of the Boorowa Show.
Check out all the action from the day in our gallery.
More to come.
