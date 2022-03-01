Variety Postie Bike Dash to wind through the central west

news, local-news,

The Variety Postie Bike Dash is on its way, including a pit stop in Boorowa. Leaving Mudgee on Sunday, March 6, the Dash will take a loop through the back roads of the central and south west before arriving back in Mudgee on March 11 on an 1400km journey that will see participants overnighting in Parkes, Yass, Tumut, Goulburn and Bathurst. Along the way riders, as the fundraise for children's charity Variety, will visit schools as they pass through Cumnock, Koorawatha, Boorowa and Black Springs. A six-day charity ride, participants on Postie bikes will go off the beaten track, travelling through the bush and countryside, stopping in at rural towns and schools for meals and entertainment along the way. Stopping overnight in Parkes, the riders will enjoy dinner at the Coachmans Hotel and if time permits, check out the CSIRO Radio Telescope aka The Dish. On day two of their ride, they will head south through Eugowra and on to Koorawatha where the school's students and their P&C will host our lunch before making their way for an overnight stay in Yass. Day three will see the riders head south west, via some spectacular roads through the Brindabella Ranges and on to the Snowy Mountains town of Tumut. Lunch on day four will be at Boorowa Hotel before riders continue on their way to Goulburn. Days five and six will be spent at Black Springs and Bathurst before the riders return to Mudgee for a presentation night.

