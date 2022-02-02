Landcare champions awarded for efforts on Australia Day

news, local-news,

Australia Day again offered the chance to recognise those doing their part to look after the environment we live in. This year two deserving farmers were recognised with Boorowa Landcare Australia Day awards as quiet achievers in their fields. Addressing the ceremony, Linda Cavanagh from Boorowa Community Landcare Group (BCLG) praised the recipients for their passion for the environment and their use of regenerative grazing. "Regenerative agriculture aims to capture carbon in the soil and above ground bio mass, reversing the current global change in atmospheric accumulation," she said. "The Boorowa catchment is 180,000 hectares in total of which grazing is the most significant primary production. "Grazing management is by far the lowest cost option to improve ecosystem function; thus, building ecological, economic and social resilience in the district. "Farmers and entire communities will be better equipped to cope with the changes of a varying climate." The first recipient of the day was Garry Johnson, for his support of the Boorowa Community Landcare Group, the conservation of box gum grassy woodlands and his regenerative grazing principals. "Garry has been involved in Boorowa Landcare since he and his family moved to the district in 1999," Ms Cavanagh said. "His strength is an interest in learning and encouraging others on the journey. "Garry and Anne have always been very gracious to host people at Landcare's field days and events up to now. "Garry has been a great supported and promoter of the box gum grassy woodland project in Boorowa and a tremendous help to allow us to invest in urban renewal on his property. "Changes Garry has made to managing his pastures and rotational grazing have meant that, over a period of time, they have increased their growing season from one to two weeks of growing in spring to now having three to five months of growth per year. "This resolved in more pastures, reducing runoff, catching rainfall in summer storms and a healthier environment. "So the community thanks Garry for his passion and patients which has seen benefits far beyond his own farm." The second recipient for the day was Bill Darmody for recognition of his work in regenerative grazing practices and his commitment to the protection of remnant vegetation. "Bill has been passionate about learning about pasture rotation and rotational grazing and, with his wife Sharee, have done much training through Resource Consulting Services (RCS). "Bill volunteered on the RCS board for 10 years and was constantly learning about soil, the benefits of fungi and microorganisms and all things happening under the ground. "Bill was amazed how the native country has responded to rest and grazing management. "Bill has hosted the Boorowa Landcare grazing group on several occasions, not to brag about his success, but to share learnings and talk about challenges. "The training built Bill's confidence to move towards regenerative codes and practices by allowing him to monitor available feed, increase periods of rest and recovery which has increased production biomass. "The protection of remnant vegetation on his property and managing an ecological goal is protecting natural resources for everyone's benefit. "Where previously Bill felt he was working against nature, he is now working a more resilient farming system and has increased stock carrying capacity. "We take this opportunity to acknowledge the quiet achievers like Bill who's actions may ultimately lead to more productive farmland, but also healthy landscapes and communities." READ MORE: Full circle: Commissioner Webb sworn in at Boorowa Central Pride and praise: junior ambassador honours local community Loyal supporters enjoy afternoon of ballards and yarns in Boorowa Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/8b1113a0-b7bb-40f4-be8e-f627f42b23c6.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg