Sunday was the second round of the 2025 Mens Championship.

The handicap winners were:

A Grade - Steve Smith with 67 nett on a countback

B Grade - Tim Findlay 64 nett on a countback

C Grade - Robert Norton 64 nett

The Scratch winners were:

A Grade - Nick Bush 71

B Grade - Sam Langford 76

C Grade - Robert Norton 83

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Gavin Marshall and he receives a voucher for $84.

The Kyle McGovern longest drive on the 8th was won by Swayde Honeman.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court NTP’s on the 7th were won by Gavin Marshall, Mick Kentwell and Greg Hennock.

The NTP’s on the 13th were won by Peter Terry and Ryan Terry.

The 16th NTP’s were won by Brady LeStrange and Sam Langford.

The 17th NTP’s were won by Shaun Rolfe, Ben Baker and Mathew Simmons.

Balls went down to 85 on a countback and there were 108 players.

* The current state of play - A Grade Scratch - Nick Bush leads with 139 from Scott Nolan and Cameron Clark with 150. B Grade Scratch - Sam Langford leads with 155 from Peter Hamblin 165 and Tim Findlay 169. C Grade Scratch - Robert Norton leads with 168 from Ethan Newham 177 and Col Blizzard 180.

Ian Tierney leads the Senior Mens Championships with 34 points from Daryl Brown with 31 points. The final round will be played next Sunday.

Saturday was the first round of the 2025 Mens Championship.

The handicap winners were

A Grade - Ray Hargraves with 65 nett

B Grade - Ryan Terry 67 nett

C Grade Robert Norton 66 nett

The Scratch winners were:

A Grade - Nick Bush 68

B Grade - Sam Langford 79

C Grade - Robert Norton 85

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 5th and was won by Scott Nolan.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Sam Langford with 85cm and he receives a voucher for $133.

The Kyle McGovern longest drive on the 8th was won by Adam Holmes.

The Deluxe Blinds & Shutters NTP’s on the 7th were won by Nick Bush 213cm, Sam Langford 85cm and Ben Murray 22cm.

The NTP’s on the 13th were won by Cameron Clark 522cm and Ian Wells 333cm.

The 16th NTP’s were won by Dean Schofield 230cm, Brendan Robinson 138cm and Mathew Simmons 427cm.

The 17th NTP’s were won by Cameron Clark 427cm, Ian Page 270cm and Greg Glasgow 80cm.

The Deluxe Blinds & Shutters Eagles Nest jackpot of $40 on the 1st was not won and increases to $60 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Ian Lanham.

Balls went down to 72 nett and there were 118 players.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 8th March and Sunday 9th March are rounds 3 & 4 of the Terry Brothers Carpet Court 2025 Mens Championships.

Sunday 15th March - Young Fruit Barn 4BBB.

Saturday 22nd March GS Tiles and Floor Coverings single stableford.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Liz Harding with 39 points on a countback and she won 14 balls.

Runner up was Richard Apps (12 balls) with 39 points on a countback from Geoff Palmer (9 balls).

James Delahunty (6 balls) was fourth with 38 points from Jake Veney (4 balls) with 36 points on a countback from Justine Makeham (2 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Jarrod Wood and he receives a voucher for $43.

Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 78 players.

The Friday Medley was won by Carolyn Shaw with 37 points and she won 4 balls.

Runner up was Robert Stone with 36 points and he won 2 balls.

Balls went down to 29 points and there were 9 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley is in recess until the conclusion of the Mens Championships and will return on Sunday 16th March.

CRAIG WATSON